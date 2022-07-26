A man, 32, is being investigated by the Valencia Guardia Civil over a brutal attack on six hunting dogs in Benaguacil.

He potentially faces animal abuse charges.

One dog died and five others needed surgery due to the serious nature of their injuries.

The assaults happened at the end of June but details have only now been disclosed.

The owners of the house where the dogs lived were not at home.

The alleged assailant entered one of the property annexes where 12 hunting dogs were kept.

He then stabbed six of them.

Information supplied by the Guardia Civil over the case is minimal, including the reason behind the savage attack on the dogs.

Further inquiries are being undertaken by the Guardia’s environment division, Seprona.

