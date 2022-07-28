Apartment

San Juan de los Terreros, Almería

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 165,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool - € 165,000

Spacious first-floor apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, in sought-after urbanization, close to the center of San Juan de Los Terreros. The apartment is located on the first floor of the beautiful community with a large communal pool of Milenio II. Entering the property we have a spacious lounge dining room with access to the large south-facing terrace with sea and mountain views. Going back inside the flat we have a fully equipped independent kitchen, 2 complete bathrooms, and 3 spacious bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. The property is sold furnished, and with an exterior parking space… See full property details

