F1 LEGEND Michael Schumacher and his family are to move to Mallorca to start a new life.

The seven-time world champion was left paralysed and unable to speak after a skiing accident in 2013, resulting in him being put in a medically induced coma for six months.

Now, his wife Corinna is thought to be planning to move the family to a villa in Port Andratx.

Since his accident, the former world champ has needed round-the-clock care.

Photo: Wikipedia.

According to German magazine Die Bunte, the Mallorcan villa will become the family’s winter home, with plans to build a horse ranch in the accompanying 54,000 sqm plot with Corinna and daughter Gina-Maria both keen horse riders.

The total cost of the land and property is thought to be a cool €3 million, though it needs substantial work to accommodate Michael’s considerable medical needs.

The magazine reported Corinna as having ‘big plans on the sunny island’ while ensuring Michael is able to spend quality time with the family ‘as much as possible’.

