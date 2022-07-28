THE Balearic consumer affairs ministry is anticipating ‘an avalanche’ of claims against airlines in the wake of ramped up industrial action.

According to head of the consumer rights protection Jesus Cuartero, the department has been inundated with calls seeking advice on how to file a claim.

“We urge consumers to present claims and complaints,” he said, describing airlines as operating ‘abusive practices’.

Ryanair strikes have been ramped up.

Photo: Wikipedia

Most calls to the department apparently concern Ryanair and EasyJet, though they have also heard from a number of customers from German airline Lufthansa, whose cabin crew also recently announced strikes.

Spanish airlines now also face the possibility of strike action in August by Spain’s air-traffic controllers union claiming promises of a pay rise by the secretary of state, Isabel Pardo de Vera have not been kept.

The unions stressed they are still at the negotiating table but say the strikes will start from the second week of August should an agreement not be struck.

