A fresh weekend strike by Easyjet cabin crew in Spain has been scrapped after a new pay deal was reached between management and unions.

Staff were due to walk out on Friday but a last-minute agreement means the end of the pay dispute.

Easyjet travellers can’t relax yet as the Sepla union representing pilots in Spain working for the carrier announced nine days of August strikes on Friday in their own pay dispute.

As for cabin crews, they will now get a 22% salary rise over three years, starting with a 4% hike back-dated to last March.

There will be a 13% increase next year followed by another 5% in 2024.

Contracts have also been changed to guarantee nine months of employment a year as opposed to the current eight months.

There will also be further increases for employees that speak extra languages.

Union representative, Miguel Galan, said that after weeks of strikes and months of negotiation, the airline has made a proposal that represents an ‘important’ move in bringing working conditions into line with those that apply elsewhere in Europe.

The Easyjet deal is in contrast with an increasingly bitter dispute between Ryanair and its Spanish based cabin crews.

The Irish budget airline is refusing to talk to unions after walking out of talks earlier this month.

The current phase of strikes by crews that are union members will escalate to four days of weekly walk-outs from the start of August running until January.

