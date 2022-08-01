SPAIN’S health authorities have reported the second death related to monkeypox within two days.

Both fatalities were young men, confirmed the Health Ministry in Madrid on Saturday.

The first death was reported on Friday and occurred in the Valencia region. Authorities there said the cause of death was encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain associated with the infection.

The second death was confirmed on Saturday in Cordoba, where authorities said the 31-year-old man had died after developing meningoencephalitis.

According to the latest figures, there have been 4,298 confirmed monkeypox cases in Spain since the outbreak was first recorded in May.

Of that total, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men. Only 64 were women.

Authorities confirmed that 120 people with confirmed cases of monkeypox had been admitted into hospital for treatment and two have died.

Spanish health authorities are administering 5,300 vaccines that Spain received from the joint EU vaccine purchase scheme.

