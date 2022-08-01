4 bedroom Villa for sale in Benitachell / Benitatxell with pool - € 521,000

Villa Benitachell / Benitatxell, Alicante 4 beds 4 baths € 521,000

Renovated villa with sea views and a private pool located in the Camelia’s Residential of 294 M2 built (190 M2 of housing, 80 M2 of the terrace, 24 M2 of the garage, and a plot of 763 M2), the villa consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen, living room, summer kitchen, several terraces, garage, Jacuzzi and private pool. The villa is equipped with air conditioning through Split in several rooms. The villa is built on several floors, on the main floor we have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living room with a fireplace and the kitchen. Through an external staircase, we go down… See full property details