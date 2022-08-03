AMERICAN actor Richard Gere is expected to be a guest at Starlite’s Porcelanosa Gala.

The event, on August 14, will take place at Marbella’s Nagüeles quarry.

Gere will attend with his wife Alejandra, who is to be honoured for her charity work while Malaga’s favourite son Antonio Banderas will also be in attendance.

Richard Gere frequently visits Spain.

Photo: Wikipedia.

It will be presented by Sandra Garcia-Sanjuan, the founder and executive president of Starlite Festival.

The gala is one of Marbella’s most hotly anticipated events and brings together celebrities, business people and philanthropists to raise money for the Starlite Foundation.

In addition, live music is to be played by Cuban superstar Chucho Valdes and Mexican Chui Navarro aka Reik.

Awards will be presented by model Valeria Mazza and actor Ivan Sanchez.

