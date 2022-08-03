A Valencia man broke a restraining order and brandished an axe at his former partner.

The Romanian national, 37, barged into his ex-girlfriend’s house in the Patraix area of the city on Sunday.

He broke several pieces of furniture before threatening her with the axe in front of their young son.

The Policia Nacional arrived shortly after 3.30 pm and arrested the man.

He was charged with violating the protection order and for family mistreatment.

Police said the man has a criminal record.

