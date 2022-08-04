JAVEA has kept its long-standing place for having the highest property prices in the Valencian Community.

Prospective house buyers will have to pay €721,003 on average to secure a property in Javea, according to a survey compiled by online housing portal Idealista.

The area is the fifth-most expensive in Spain.

Second in the Valencia region, and ninth nationally, is Altea that is home to numerous luxury villas in the Altea Hills urbanisation, with average prices coming in at €605,163.

Calpe, l’Alfas del Pi and Denia complete the top 5 of the most expensive municipalities in the Valencian Community and are, respectively, in 16th, 18th and 23rd place in the national rankings.

Average prices are €459,353 for Calpe; €405,245 in l’Alfas; and €342,158 in Denia.

Despite its massive draw with tourism, average prices in Benidorm are a comparative mere snip at €218,047.

Valencia City is in 51st place in the national table with prices averaging €216,309.

READ MORE: