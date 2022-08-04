A Costa Blanca-based drugs gang has been brought down in a joint operation between the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional.

Four men and two women of Cuban, Lithuanian, Moroccan, and Ukrainian nationalities have been arrested.

STASH UNCOVERED

The gang leader was jailed by an Elche judge.

His colleagues have been prohibited from leaving Spain and will have to regularly report to court.

The criminals exported marijuana and anabolic steroids across Europe in modified vans with the drugs concealed in hydraulic double bottoms.

Europol told Spanish authorities that a criminal drugs gang was operating out of El Campello.

The group worked in Benidorm, Valencia, San Pedro del Pinatar, and Roquetas de Mar.

In four house raids, police took away almost 90 kilos of marijuana and various anabolic substances.

Three high-end vehicles and two modified vans to transport the drug were impounded.

