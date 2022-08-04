PARTS of Pego’s old town have become a vehicle-free zone for visitors with new rules being phased in.

Access is currently restricted on a Thursday morning with the measure extending to between Thursday and Sunday from September.

Only residents will be allowed entry along with business hours permission for ‘loading and unloading’.

Thursday mornings are being used as a test for the automatic bollards that have already been installed, with units being put in on additional roads throughout August.

Pego’s Urban Planning councillor, Laura Castella, said: “Pedestrianisation is being done progressively so that people can get used to it”.

The bollards are linked to control cameras reading license plates to detect residents’ vehicles.

A Policia Local register has been compiled of authorised users.

The bollards will also allow access to emergency vehicles.

