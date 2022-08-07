2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool - € 162,950

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 162,950

Calahonda Suites. Key-ready fully furnished Apartments for sale in the lower part of Sitio de Calahonda, Mijas Costa. The urbanisation “Calahonda Suites” is located in one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular and sought-after areas, less than half an hour from iconic Marbella and also from Malaga International Airport. Calahonda Suites is due to its exceptional great location a very high demanded complex and has one of the highest rental potentials along the coast. Calahonda beach, shops, supermarkets, restaurants & bars, gym, public transport etc., everything is reachable within a… See full property details