ESTEPONA will once again play host to the ‘Popi’ World Ham Contest brings together jamon professionals and products from across Spain.

The gastronomic event, which takes place between August 7 and August 15 at Paseo Maritimo Pedro Manrique showcases 55 different brands of jamon from across Spain.

Gran éxito este fin de semana en la inauguración del Certamen Mundial de Jamón 'Popi' ciudad de Estepona. Esta actividad se ha consolidado como uno de los grandes reclamos turísticos de la localidad. ¡Puedes visitarlo hasta el 15 de agosto! / @cortador_p pic.twitter.com/paGMp4Rpuk — Sabor a Málaga (@SaboraMalaga) August 8, 2022

Some 155 professional jamon cutters will attend to showcase the finest produce and more than 400,000 visitors are expected.

Deputy Mayor of Estepona, Begoña Ortiz explained in a press release “this gastronomic event will have the best jamon companies in Spain.”

The event is organised by the famous ham cutter Jose Maria Tellez and it aims to promote the quality of the iberican products of Andalucia.

“I go every year with my family to try the different jamon brands, the price and quality are amazing,” claimed Francisca Mena, a visitor of this event since 2019.

But it is not only about jamon, Spanish wine and cheese would also be exhibited.

As every year, visitors would be able to taste ham for just €5.

As well as eating jamon and having wine, visitors would be able to attend free concerts by different singers.

