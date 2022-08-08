SPANISH police are investigating how a man managed to get onto a Ryanair flight from Palma in Mallorca to Manchester without having a valid ticket.

Passengers on the flight on August 4 told police that the man had hidden close to the aircraft after apparently arriving in Palma on the same plane and then boarded it to fly back.

The cabin crew of the flight became suspicious because the man was hovering around in an attempt to find a free seat.

They then discovered that he did not have a ticket for the flight and contacted the police.

Investigation launched as to how man boarded a plane from Palma to Manchester with no ticket . Cordon Press image

Fears were raised among passengers who suspected he may have been attempting some form of attack on the plane.

One eyewitness in an interview with Manchester Evening News claimed “Loads of kids were crying, including my 10-year-old granddaughter because she heard someone say there could be a bomb onboard”.

“The captain was great, he came over and told us he’d been arrested and that they didn’t know why he’d done it but he’d been acting suspiciously, ” the eyewitness added.

The flight departed at 6.39 pm, an hour and 20 minutes after it was scheduled.

Ryanair confirmed that they required police assistance and apologised to the passengers affected.

