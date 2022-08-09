A 25-year-old woman has been arrested after her daughter, 2, was found walking semi-naked around the streets of Molina de Segura, Murcia during a heatwave.

The child, named as Ella, was suffering from dehydration.

The incident happened on August 2 when a resident spotted the youngster.

Policia Nacional officers gave her first aid, as well as providing her with clothes and a nappy.

They then took her to a doctor before she was transferred to a children’s centre, where she had been previously admitted when she was eight months old.

Police went to the family home where the front door was open and the television was left switched on.

It took four hours for the mother to be found and charged with child abandonment.

A small amount of marijuana was found in her possession.

It’s the second case of involving children in Molina in recent days.

The Policia Local intervened on Saturday after a neighbour complained of a girl, 3, crying continually from a flat in the Plaza Pio XII area of Molina.

Officers heard her call for help on the other side of the front door but her parents insisted they had left her asleep and did not abandon her.

They were not arrested and an investigating court will decide whether to bring charges.

