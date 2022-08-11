A man has been arrested in A Coruña for making guns on 3D printers including an almost completed AR9 machine gun.

He has been charged with making and illegally possessing weapons.

The Policia Nacional discovered his interest after spotting his presence in online discussions about machine guns.

The man offered to give advice and exact details how to make weapons on a 3D printer.

Police raided his home last Friday and discovered a workshop with a significant number of gun pieces ready to be assembled.

A large number of specialist fibre rolls, crucial to making weapons, were discovered along with three 3D printing machines, two computers, and a variety of plans on how to make a gun.

Home-made crossbows and arrows were seized along with the AR9 machine gun.

