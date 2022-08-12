THIS Friday, August 12, kicks off the DGT’s (The Directorate-General for Traffic) Special Operation August 15.

More than 7 million vehicle movements are expected over the next few days, stretching the Spanish road network to the limit as summer holidaymakers go about their outbound or return journeys.

Between today, from 3pm, and until Monday , August 15, at midnight, the Special Operation ‘August 15’ will be active with a focus on motorcycles, inappropriate speed, vehicle conditions, alcohol and drugs.

This intense surveillance campaign aims to ensure the safety and fluidity of traffic on the roads and will include: helicopter patrols (12), 39 drones, 780 fixed speed control radars, 545 mobile radars, 15 camouflaged vans and various unmarked vehicles, including motorbikes, that will be patrolling all over the Spanish road network to ensure compliance with the rules.

Traffic is expected to be exceptionally intense over the next few days as this weekend coincides with the outbound and return journeys of many holidaymakers due to the change of fortnight of a holiday month, plus Monday, August 15 is a national bank holiday.

According to the DGT, there will be 7,070,000 vehicle movements over the long weekend— 2.2% more compared to the same period last summer.

The DGT forecasts estimate that the greatest increase in vehicles on the roads will take place between Friday afternoon, especially between 4pm and 11pm and around the major cities as well as on the access roads to the tourist areas of the coast, areas of second homes and holiday resorts.

On Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., heavy traffic is also expected on departures from urban centres, as well as in destination areas in the late morning, in addition to the usual short journeys to beaches and many towns and villages due to the public holiday.

The return journey will be particularly intense between 6 pm and 11 pm on Monday, when traffic jams are expected to occur on the main roads that channel the return from the coast, rest areas and second homes to urban centres.

READ MORE: