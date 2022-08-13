THE solar energy revolution has firmly taken hold across Spain, with demand for solar panel installations soaring as homeowners and businesses alike realise the huge benefits that generating their own electricity can offer.

To cater for the growing demand, Spain’s leading solar panel and green energy company, Mariposa Energía has just opened a new office in Alicante. Launched in San Pedro de Alcántara on the Costa del Sol almost three years ago, Mariposa Energía has gone from strength-to strength, rapidly increasing its reach from Andalucia initially to the whole of Spain.

The new Alicante office is ideally located to support the high level of interest from the English-speaking market, who welcome the ability to work with a company which speaks their language.

As temperatures soar so does demand for solar power. Image Mariposa Energia

Martin Tye, CEO at Mariposa Energía said: “We are delighted to have opened a new Alicante office, with a team on the ground in the area. We pride ourselves on our first-class customer service and so it is important that we have solar specialists based in the Alicante area as local points of contact for our ever-growing client base.”

With more than 300 days of sun per year, Spain is the perfect location for solar panels yet historically the country has lagged behind some of its European neighbours in terms of the numbers of solar installations. This was mainly due to the infamous ‘sun tax’ which previously levied unfair taxes on those who chose to generate their own electricity with solar panels.

Thankfully that tax has been abolished, paving the way for both homeowners and businesses to make substantial savings from this plentiful and renewable source of energy.

“Interest in solar panels is at an all time high,” Martin Tye said. “And it’s easy to understand why when you look at all the benefits an installation has to offer.”

An investment that pays for itself

One of the main factors that has prompted consumers to opt for solar panels is the volatility in the energy market as Martin Tye explains: “The wholesale cost of electricity has sky-rocketed over the last 12 months and with so many external factors that can cause fluctuations in those costs, many homeowners and businesses are choosing to produce their own electricity, putting themselves firmly in control of their electricity costs and allowing them to make huge savings.

“In fact our clients are finding that, with the savings they are making, their solar installation has paid for itself in just two to three years.”

Martin Tye, CEO at Mariposa Energía. Image from Mariposa Energia.

Combating climate crisis

And it’s not just the substantial cost savings which make solar panels such an attractive investment. It’s also a fantastic way for consumers to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Climate change is a very real and very urgent problem. The planet’s average temperature is rising at an alarming rate and it’s vital that we take immediate action to slow down global warming. The effects of this temperature rise can already be seen with an increase in forest fires, droughts flooding and the erosion of coastal areas. If action isn’t taken this problem will only get worse with an increase in crop failures, loss of habitats and rising sea levels,” Martin Tye said.

“The burning of fossil fuels to produce electricity is one of the main contributing factors to climate change. The harmful emissions that are produced as a result of this process, known as greenhouse gases, become trapped in the earth’s atmosphere, leading to global warming.

“By moving to green energy sources, such as solar power, we can reduce the levels of harmful emissions in our atmosphere and help to protect the future of our planet.

“Unlike fossil fuels, solar power does not produce these harmful emissions. What’s more it’s a renewable source of energy, meaning that as long as the sun continues to shine, it will never run out.”

A simple and straightforward process

Installing and using solar panels is actually a lot easier than you may think. At Mariposa Energía it all starts with a satellite survey of the roof or available land space and analysis of your electricity bill to determine how much energy you consume on average. From there the solar specialist team creates a proposal, recommending the size and layout of the solar installation.

The proposal is incredibly detailed and includes information on the amount of electricity your solar panels will produce, along with a 20-year cash flow forecast so you can see how much money you will save and how soon your investment will have paid for itself.

“The cost savings really are staggering and our clients are often really surprised at just how much money they will save and how quickly they see a return on investment.”

Clients also receive an app so that they can monitor their solar installation from anywhere in the world, seeing how much electricity it is generating and how much they are consuming. What’s more, the Mariposa Energía team handles all of the registration paperwork on behalf of their clients.

All solar installations come with a 30-year comprehensive guarantee, giving you peace of mind that your solar installation will stand the test of time and full maintenance support is provided, although solar panels require very little maintenance.

“Installing solar panels really is a win, win situation. You will make huge savings, you will gain the freedom to use your high consuming appliances, such as the dishwasher and washing machine during the day and you will even add value to your home. What’s more you will be helping to protect our planet for future generations to come.”

To find out more about solar panels contact the friendly team at Mariposa Energía today on +34 951 120 830, by emailing gogreen@mariposaenergia.es or by visiting the website www.mariposaenergia.es