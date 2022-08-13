SUPERSTAR mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been relaxing in Mallorca

The Irishman has posted some pictures on his official Instagram account training at the BJJ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school.

The fighter practiced different techniques with the students, showing the quality that led him to become the first double UFC champion in history in the lightweight and featherweight belts.

The pictures have got fans excited about a possible return to UFC action for the 34-year-old.

He has been out of action since he broke his leg in a ferocious encounter with American Dustin Poirier.

READ MORE: