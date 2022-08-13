FOUR firemen from the Rock took on UK colleagues at ‘The British Firefighter Challenge’ in Hull and returned with a silver medal.

Leading Firefighter Matt Coulthard took second place in the M40 category at the event held between July 30-31.

Coulthard, along with local colleagues Julian McGrail, Bernie Vaughan and Paul Tinkler, represented Gibraltar at the event.

“The team’s performance surpassed all expectations, setting the fastest team time during the knockout stages of the competition,” the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

ECSTATIC: Firefighters made the small territory proud in UK-wide challenge

Fire Service minister Samantha Sacramento hailed the ‘unprecedented’ result.

The success comes hot on the heels of the bravery the fire service showed to put out the vicious tunnel fire up the Rock/

“This is a further example of the expertise and professionalism of our firefighters. Congratulations to all those who took part in this competition, who are both a credit to the GFRS and to Gibraltar as a community,” she said.