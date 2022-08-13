A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Benalmadena for drunk driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, identity theft and illegal possession of weapons.

Additionally the car had not passed the mandatory MOT (ITV) test and once the correct identification of the individual was attained, it was revealed that the man had an arrest warrant in force for another offence of a different nature.

The incident took place in the early hours of August 7, on Avenida Federico Garcia Lorca in Benalmadena when Policia Local observed an automobile that was being driven in a reckless manner, endangering the safety of other individuals and pedestrians on the road.

On intercepting the vehicle that was being driven in a daredevil way, the officers found that the driver showed symptoms of drunkenness, that he didn’t have a driving license and in addition identified himself using the identity of another, commonly known as ‘identity theft’.

When the man’s real identity was corroborated, the officers confirmed that the man had an arrest warrant in force for another offence of a different nature. Furthermore, a 40 cm samurai sword was found in the boot and the car hadn’t passed the mandatory MOT.

A breathalyser test was performed on the driver and produced a result of 0.48 milligrams per litre in expired air—double the legal limit—the maximum permitted is 0.25 mg/l.

The driver was arrested for his alleged crime against road safety, drunk driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, identity theft and illegal possession of weapons.

The police report has already been handed over to the competent judicial authority.

READ MORE: