MALAGA-Costa del Sol airport closed last July with 2,064,856 passengers, exceeding two million passengers for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

In fact, the over two million passengers that passed through the main gateway to Andalucia in July was only 7.3% less than in the same month of 2019 (2,228,464).

According to data released by the airport network AENA the majority of the passengers were on international flights (1,706,887). The remaining passengers were on domestic flights flying between Spanish cities.

The UK remained as the main source of international travellers to Malaga accounting for 567,954 passengers, followed by Germany (126,117), France (121,252) and Holland (105,539).

Other international markets have actually surpassed 2019 figures such as Italy (76,980 passengers), Morocco (42,324) or Turkey (20,480).

The same applies to passengers on domestic flights, which exceeded those of July 2019 by 19.3%.

Cumulative Year-to-Date.

Since January, over 10 million passengers have passed through Malaga Airport (10,230,862 ), 8.4 million of which have been international travellers.

Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, the main gateway for international tourism to Andalusia, remains the third in the peninsula in terms of volume of users, behind Madrid and Barcelona.

READ MORE: