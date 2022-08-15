AS of tomorrow, Tuesday August 16, Jaen Cathedral will offer visitors a vanguard virtual reality experience.

The cathedral in southern Spain, considered by many to be one of Spain’s best cathedrals, will be the first in the country to offer tourists a cultural visit of the temple with 360º glasses, permitting a bird-eye view of the religious building.

The virtual reality experience is the latest innovation from the Granada-based company artiSplendore, where images of the majestic cathedral have been recorded by different drone flights and merged into a spectacular audiovisual simulation experience.

The 360-degree VR experience will be offered as part of the visit to the cathedral, to be enjoyed at the end of the tour.

Its aim is to offer the public a more complete knowledge of the heritage of Jaen, specifically of the cathedral, one of the region’s landmark monuments.

The scale of the cathedral itself is impressive being 100 meters long and the towers 68 meters high, with an outside façade that is ornate and extraordinary, all of which will be shown in intricate detail as of tomorrow, in an innovative project which will offer a new cultural and tourist experience, the first of its kind in the country.

