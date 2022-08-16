THE long weekend of August 15 has proved to be particularly tragic for motorcyclists in Andalucia, seeing the region’s roads claim six lives in six accidents since the start of Operation Exit until yesterday, Monday, morning.

The latest fatal accident, which has followed a string of similar accidents occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, when a 31-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in the town of Alajar in Huelva.

At two o’clock in the morning a call was made to the 112 emergency number reporting that a motorcyclist had been found on the ground near the municipal swimming pool.



Despite the efforts by the emergency medical services to recover the motorcyclist by means of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), nothing could be done to save his life and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Another 67-year-old man died at 1:30 pm on Sunday in Alanis (Sevilla) after crashing into a ditch on the SE-8100 road, at kilometre 3.



Earlier that same day, at 11:10 am, one motorcyclist died and another was injured in a traffic accident in the town of El Pedroso (Sevilla) when their motorbikes collided.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, two motorcyclists aged 60 and 38 died in traffic accidents in Malaga city and Órgiva (Granada), respectively on Saturday night,



Additionally, during the early hours of Saturday morning, another 55-year-old motorcyclist lost control while riding his motorcycle along Camino Valle Ciruelo in Sanlucar la Mayor (Sevilla) and also tragically died.

Road safety bosses have warned motorcyclists to ‘ease off the throttle’ and keep within the speed limit in an attempt to reduce these fatal accidents.

