SEVEN people including three children were treated for minor burns and bruises after an explosion on a pleasure boat in Calpe on Monday.

The craft had just refuelled in the port with the blast happening after the engine was started up.

Emergency services said the boat did not catch fire.

The nationalities of the injured group have not been disclosed with no confirmation that they were all members of the same family.

Calpe City Council lifeguards were first on the scene in an ambulance.

Three people were taken to the Calpe health centre and the remainder to Denia Hospital.

