‘PET-friendly’ Fuengirola plans to maintain its free animal adoption initiative, launched three years ago, with its zero-euthanasia policy.

Adopting a dog or a cat is free for those registered in the municipality, an initiative launched by the municipal animal shelter in 2019.

The measure was originally introduced to make the adoption of the dogs and cats cared for at the shelter cost-free.

Three years later and the initiative is still running strong and has made Fuengirola a top pet-friendly destination with a zero-euthanasia policy achieved at the shelter since the campaign was launched.

The initiative, financed by the city council, includes: the placement of an ID microchip, the processing of all documentation, all the mandatory vaccinations, external and internal deworming and, in compliance with the Animal Ownership Law, the sterilisation of the animals.

All at zero cost to residents in Fuengirola who decide to adopt a pet.

So far this year the municipal animal shelter has rescued 38 dogs and 27 cats as well as other species such as a wild boar, a ferret, two reptiles and a pigeon.

Anyone interested in visiting the facilities of the municipal Animal Health Park to see the animals available for adoption should call 695 269 606 to make an appointment.

