IT isn’t quite the publicity Barcelona was hoping for. A television interview with tourists about what they love about visiting the Catalan capital demonstrated one of the major bugbears.
While a holidaymaker shared what he saw as the delights of Barcelona, a man can be seen in the background picking up a rucksack and making off with it. Moments later another man returns from a swim to discover his bag has been stolen.
“I love the beautiful beach, the clean sea water, the good weather… the food,” said the interviewee on TVE as in the background the victim of the robbery shouts ‘my bag, my bag. Did someone see something?’.
The video reveals one of the prevalent gripes from visitors to the city that petty crime is rife and pick pocketing very common.
Luckily, thanks to the video, the perpetrator was soon identified by police and arrested.
