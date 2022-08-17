AFTER reaching record highs at the start of the month, the sea water temperature along the Costa del Sol will remain relatively cool over the next few days.

In fact, according to Spain’s met office, AEMET, the sea water temperature along the Costa del Sol is expected to remain below 20ºC over the next few days, when the average water temperature for the area in August is around 23.4°C.

Specifically, La Malagueta in Malaga City will see a drop of 10ºC compared to the start of the month, when a record high of 27.8ºC was registered on August 3, in the height of a marine heatwave in the Mediterranean sea.

Over the next few days the water temperature for this beach in the Capital of the Costa del Sol, as well as the beaches of El Palo, are not expected to exceed 17ºC despite an ambient temperature of 32ºC in the area.

The same scenario repeats over much of the Costa del Sol, with the sea water temperature on the beaches of Nerja expected to be 17ºC today Wednesday, August 17, with a slight rise to 18ºC for Friday.

On the beaches of Rincon de la Victoria, the sea water temperature will be similar to that in Nerja (17ºC), with the ambient temperature for the area between 34ºC for today, Wednesday and 33ºC for tomorrow,Thursday.

The sea water in Torremolinos is expected to be 19ºC today and 20ºC tomorrow with an ambient temperature of 34ºC.

On the coasts of Benalmádena, the sea water is forecast to remain at 19ºC over the next couple of days; one degree more than what is forecast for the coasts of Fuengirola.

For the beach of La Butibamba in Mijas, very similar temperatures are forecast: 19ºC for today and 18ºC for tomorrow.

In the westernmost part of the Malaga coastline, the sea water in Marbella is expected to be 17ºC over the next couple of days; for the picturesque beach of La Rada in Estepona, the water temperature is expected to be a chilly 16ºC today and 17ºC tomorrow,

Meanwhile, in Manilva, 17ºC is forecast for both days.

The ultraviolet index for these days will, however, be at high levels all along the coast of Malaga: between 8 and 9 points.

