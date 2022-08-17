ELECTRICITY usage in Spain fell by 3.7% in the first week of measures introduced by the government to reduce demand on gas generated energy.

The European Union wants a 7% fall on gas demand in Spain to reduce energy dependency on Russia across the region.

Spain’s target figure is over half of what most other EU member states have to produce.

The first week of the measures between August 8 and 14 saw a 3.7% fall compared to the previous week.

That also coincided with another major heatwave.

Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera, said: “I thank everybody’s efforts as a whole to abide by the measures such as limiting air conditioning temperatures.”

During a Wednesday speech in Mallorca, Ribera also talked about the so-called ‘Iberian exception’ over capping gas prices which came into force two months.

The aim is to reduce the impact of wholesale price rises on consumer bills.

Ribera said that €1.38 billion had been so far saved under the new gas cap, equating to €22 million per day.

