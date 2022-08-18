BUDGET airline Ryanair has announced an additional 500 flights over the October half-term holidays from its main base at London Stansted to popular EU destinations including Spain.

The increase comes after Heathrow extended its flight cap a further six weeks to October 29, due to staff shortages.

The 100,000 passenger per day cap was initially set to end on September 11.

The decision will now see 100,000 more seats to popular holiday destinations such as Spain from London Stansted, starting from €29.99 (£25.29).

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary announced the increase of seats from Stansted in a statement which also slammed the ‘mismanagement’ at ‘hopeless Heathrow’.

“While hopeless Heathrow continues to cut flights and raise fares for families, Ryanair and London Stansted continue to add flights, and offer thousands of low-fare seats for the autumn mid-term break. With over 500 additional flights, more than 100,000 additional seats and prices starting from just 29.99 euros (£25.29), Ryanair looks forward to welcoming thousands of additional families during the autumn mid-term break on its low-fare flights to/from London Stansted Airport.” O’Leary said.

According to the Ryanair boss, Stansted has ‘more than sufficient staff to handle these additional flights.’

The extra flights will see more half-term getaway options to Greece, Spain, Portugal and France.

