BENIDORM council has awarded a €2.5 million contract for the second phase of its Energy Efficiency project to upgrade street lighting to LED lamps.

The new phase will see lights renewed in the Levante and Poniente areas of the city.

3,512 light points and 55 control centres will be converted which could see power consumption fall by up to 79%.

The network will have the flexibility under a remote management system to change the power and intensity of the lights if and when it is needed.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “The Energy Efficiency project is very ambitious and will make Benidorm a more sustainable city and destination.”

“Since 2015, we have implemented savings and renovation policies that have given us magnificent results, as proved by the continuous reduction in energy and electricity costs over these years, despite the brutal increase in costs.”

The first phase of the project, costing over €2 million, covered the ‘Old Town’ area of the city as well the Foietes-Colonia Madrid and Imalsa-Els Tolls districts.

That phase has seen 2,379 new LED light points installed.

READ MORE: