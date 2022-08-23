AFTER a successful weekend of water saving which filled reservoirs even more, Gibraltar authorities are looking to slowly allow high freshwater users more access to the essential resource.

Local water company AquaGib revealed water stocks had gone up over the weekend ‘and have now reached the required level’.

All four Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants at Governor’s Cottage are running at full pelt, plus another temporary RO plant that started up last week.

The Strategic Coordinating Group (SCG) that met on Monday was upbeat about the news.

“The Government is pleased to be able to begin to relax some of the remaining restrictions on high consumers in a phased and staggered manner,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“This will enable AquaGib to continue to closely monitor the impact on stock levels over the coming days,” it added.

This could mean swimming pools and spas will now be able to come into operation.

It followed a fire in late July that knocked out freshwater production in the British territory.

At the same time, non-potable water brought by sea on barges has taken away more pressure from the water system.

Residents can collect their non-potable water for gardening and cleaning at bowsers in Morrison’s Car Park, Mid-Harbours Industrial Park and at marinas.

Another SCG meeting on Wednesday could help to further relax caps on water use.

READ MORE: