A SUDDEN summer storm saw hailstones the size of golfballs fall on the Spanish island of Menorca on Thursday causing damage to cars and buildings.

According to official data, some 23 litres of water fell per square meter causing flash floods across the island

The most affected area was Ciudadella on the west of the island which saw 34.6litres of water fall between 2pm and 3pm.

Some drivers caught in the downpour had to abandon their cars while those on the beach ran for shelter.

Abro un pequeño hilo ?para explicar

algunos detalles sobre la tormenta

severa de ayer en #Menorca que dejó

pedrisco de hasta 7 cm de diámetro, lo

que podría suponer el granizo más grande observado en #Baleares en los últimos 12 años (como mínimo). pic.twitter.com/UjkrOU3yzz — Duncan Wingen (@DuncanWingen) August 19, 2022

One twitter user claimed “The hail stones were 7 cm, which I think is the biggest ones that the Balearics Islands have seen in twelve years.”

Spain’s state meteorological agency, AEMET recorded 10,000 lightning strikes over Menorca and Mallorca during August 18.

Some hotels on the islands experienced flooding in the heavy storms which are now headed towards Catalunya causing some cancellations to scheduled trains.

