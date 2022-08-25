AUTHORITIES have agreed to re-open the Europa Pool and allow marinas to use freshwater as reservoirs continue to fill up after this summer’s water crisis.

The Strategic Coordinating Group (SCG) gave the Gibraltar Government the go-ahead to re-open the pool at Little Bay on August 26 until the end of the bathing season on September 12.

It also recommended that marinas could now use freshwater to clean boats and fill tanks as opposed to using the recycled water brought over from Spain.

Friday will be the first time the pool has opened since it closed on August 2.

“The advice from AquaGib is that given stock levels continue to increase and that all Reverse Osmosis plants are fully operational, further relaxations of restrictions may take place, albeit in a phased manner,” the Gibraltar Government said.

The relaxation of the restrictions come exactly a month after the tunnel fire that knocked out the saltwater and power supply to the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants that provide the Rock with water.

A temporary RO plant brought from Italy finally helped local water company AquaGib get the sort of freshwater producing power it needed to increase stock levels.

SCG officials – which include ministers and department heads – hope to announce further relaxations of restrictions soon.

READ MORE: