A woman, 73, was fatally gored during the Beniarbeig bull runs on Thursday.
The victim was a French national who lived a few kilometres away in Denia.
She was a regular attender of such events in the Marina Alta area, earning the nickname of ‘Maria La Francesca’.
She died instantly from a chest injury after the bulls were released to run through the streets at 1.00 pm.
All bull run-related events were cancelled for the rest of the day as a mark of respect.
It’s the seventh bull goring in the Valencian Community this year- equalling the highest total back in 2015 and Thursday’s tragedy in Beniarbeig was the first one involving a woman.
Since July there have been fatalities at Castellon, Vallada, Soneja, Pedreguer, Meliana, and Picassent.
