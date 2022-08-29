SPAIN’S Alicante-Elche airport has got the fourth-highest ratings in Europe in a travellers survey.

Online vacation home rental company Holidu compiled ratings and reviews from Google Maps to produce a definitive list of passenger favourite airports.

Athens in Greece came top, followed by Zurich in Switzerland, and Oporto in Portugal.

Fourth is Alicante-Elche aiport with Holidu saying travellers have praised its ‘organisation, brightness and its spacious design’.

It stated that a wide variety of food outlets and shops ‘make you not mind spending a few hours at this airport’.

The airport ran a bumper 940 arrivals and departures over the weekend with the end of the Spanish domestic holiday peak season.

While the Holidu study praised Alicante-Elche airport, it said that Castellon airport in the north of the Valencian Community was the third-worst in Spain in terms of consumer rankings.

READ MORE: