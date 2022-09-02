1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool - € 85,000

Apartment Guardamar del Segura, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 85,000

We are pleased to offer this one bed apartment for sale Sanchis Guarner Guardamar del Segura.Located close to the pine forest and within walking distance of local amenities and a short walk to the twon centre and beaches of Guardamar.Situated on the first floor in this small community that also enjoys a communal pool.This renovated one bed apartment for sale Sanchis Guarner Guardamar is a spacious bright property.As you enter the property you find the large bedroom with built-in wardrobe and with access to an interior patio, perfect for additional storage but also offers ventilation to both… See full property details