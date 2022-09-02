Apartment

Guardamar del Segura, Alicante

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 85,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Guardamar del Segura with pool - € 85,000

We are pleased to offer this one bed apartment for sale Sanchis Guarner Guardamar del Segura.Located close to the pine forest and within walking distance of local amenities and a short walk to the twon centre and beaches of Guardamar.Situated on the first floor in this small community that also enjoys a communal pool.This renovated one bed apartment for sale Sanchis Guarner Guardamar is a spacious bright property.As you enter the property you find the large bedroom with built-in wardrobe and with access to an interior patio, perfect for additional storage but also offers ventilation to both… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.