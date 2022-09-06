The scene was filmed by a motorist who had just been overtaken, and the video has since gone viral

Los mossos denuncian al ciclista por consideran que cometió una imprudencia en una curva con poca visibilidad, al intentar adelantar de forma temeraria al vehículo y sufrir un accidente.



Todos debemos respetar las leyes y normas de la #DGT. pic.twitter.com/85OlR2YKeY — Jucil Nacional (@jucilnacional) September 5, 2022

A video that has been circulating on social media and via WhatsApp shows a shocking accident suffered by a cyclist who was descending a mountain road on Monday in Catalonia.

In the 40-second video, the two-wheeled vehicle is trying to overtake a car in Campins, Barcelona province. The scene is being filmed from the car behind, with the driver complaining about having been overtaken in an expletive-filled rant in Catalan.

At the end of the video, the cyclist, who is on the wrong side of the road going round a bend, crashes head on into an oncoming vehicle, and is left lying on the ground. “Now what?!” shouts the man recording the scene before the video cuts.

According to police sources, the cyclist only suffered mild injuries in the accident. But he has been fined €500 by the regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force for dangerous driving.

