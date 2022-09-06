SOME 225 motorists have died in Spain during July and August, 10 more than in the same months of 2019, according to official data.
“It is a bad figure. A single death on the road is a price that we cannot and should not assume,” said the Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.
He highlighted that the majority of deaths (173) happened on secondary and rural roads, while 52 deaths were recorded on motorways.
Some 791 people were admitted to hospital after car accidents during July and August.
