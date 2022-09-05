THE Starlite festival in Marbella welcomed over 362,000 visitors this summer, 80,000 more than in 2019.
Nearly half of those attending concerts (48.3%) were foreigners with an average age of 39.
International auditors Price Waterhouse Cooper calculated that the festival contributed €315.5 million to Spain’s GDP.
Since the festival started 10 years ago, it has generated €1,44 billion in total – more than 1,7 million people from 95 different countries have attended concerts and events organised by Starlite.
Organisers expressed their gratitude for the involvement of Marbella’s town hall in the event and especially the mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz.
