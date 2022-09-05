POLICE have arrested a ‘radicalised’ terrorist who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Catalunya before returning to Syria.
An investigation began at the end of May when a grenade from the Spanish civil war was found in a home in Empuriabrava in Catalunya.
Police tracked the house’s occupier’s online movements and found he viewed and shared jihadist content.
He seemed to have a particular fascination with martyrdom.
Catalan police moved in when they decided he was in an ‘advanced state of radicalisation’.
Officers said at no time was the public in danger during the investigation as the suspect was kept under constant surveillance.
