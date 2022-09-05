TWO children have been arrested for viciously assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Alfafar, Valencia Province early on Monday morning.

They stole the victim’s bumbag containing a phone and wallet.

Guardia Civil officers found the youngster lying in the middle of a road bleeding profusely following the 3.30 am assault in a park.

The teenager from Benetusser had been stabbed 10 times and a SAMU ambulance took him to hospital.

He was discharged several hours later after receiving several stitches to his back, left leg, and shoulders.

A teenage boy who was with his friend at the time managed to run away.

He and the victim provided details of the assailants to the Guardia Civil.

Inquiries revealed them to be minors aged 15 and 16 and were located 10 minutes later with the stolen items recovered.

The children were arrested and handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office who ordered them to be detained at a special centre in Picassent.

READ MORE: