SPAIN’S national media scrambled into crisis mode this afternoon as rumours filtered out about the Queen of England’s health.

All the main newspapers and TV networks were carrying the news that the monarch was ‘under medical supervision’ at her home in Scotland.

They also reported that her family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were flying up to Balmoral Castle to be by her side.

Both El Pais and national TV network RTVE reported that doctors were ‘worried’ about her deteriorating health today.

Meanwhile, El Mundo reported she was ‘under medical supervision’, while her son Prince Charles and grandson William had rushed up first to be at her bedside.

El Pais also reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cancelled their appearance at the Wellchild Awards in London this evening.

The prince was due to make a speech at the ceremony, which honours the brave deeds of seriously ill children.

Spanish media meltdown over Queen of England’s sudden health crisis. Image El Pais

UK Correspondent Rafa de Miguel at El Pais was the first to break the news at 13.54 from London, before Spanish national TV followed this up at 14.17.

A planned meeting of the UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss with the Queen in Balmoral is almost certainly cancelled.

It was due to be the first time a monarch was to receive her new leader in Scotland and not Buckingham Palace.

The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle broke the news to MPs during a debate on the current European energy crisis.

Truss had just unveiled her autumn energy plans when her colleague Nadhim Zahawi passed her a note over the health concerns.

Labour leader Keir Starmer was also told of developments by his deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Spanish media reporting on Elisabeth II. Image RTVE.

Hoyle told MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Buckingham Palace made the announcement of the health worries earlier this afternoon, as Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William raced to Balmoral to be with her.

The TV news in Spain reported that all royal meetings have been cancelled and the BBC interrupted all normal broadcasting to beam live from Buckingham Palace and outside Balmoral.

It is, as yet, unknown if Gibraltar’s National Day this weekend will go ahead as planned.