THE Queen is dead. Official.

British expats around Spain have been glued to TV screens and radio sets all day to hear the sad news: Queen Elizabeth has died at the age of 96.

The British monarch passed away at her Scottish home of Balmoral peacefully today.

She died this afternoon with most of her family rushing up to her bedside within hours.

A harrowing photo of Prince William arriving at Balmoral this afternoon, with a very sombre Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Wessex, said it all.

The grim-faces of the passengers in the back of the car being driven by the UK’s future king told a very sad story: The Queen of England was in critical condition.

Queen Elizabeth. Image Cordon Press.

While the Olive Press has received continual updates and reports from our many sources back in the UK all day about the seriousness of her health, we only report the sad death now.

Despite a myriad of BBC presenters donning black suits and dresses from 5pm British time and there being continual back to back covering since a news flash interrupted an episode of Bargain Hunt at 12.45pm, we maintained she was extremely unwell.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen’s children travelled to Scotland after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandsom, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

Tributes started to pour in from expats on hearing the news.

One, Karen Moon, a former teacher, based iSan Miguel de Salinas, said “ I am very sad, I think she had a very good life, I think the world has lost an extraordinary Head of State that we will never see again.”

She added: “It feels very strange to accept that she has passed away, she just always has been there.”

Estate agent, Tony Reddin from Estepona, said “I am very sad, I met her at a shoot once in Norfolk. She was a very gracious woman. I am very stunned. She was a wonderfoul woman.”

