THE Guájar-Alto area of Los Guájares, in Granada province, is battling a devastating forest fire that started at 1.55pm and is being attended by 200 firefighters, six fire engines, and 21 aircraft.

A giant plume of smoke drifted across La Alpujarra, plunging some towns into what looked like early sunset, with a north westerly breeze with gusts of 20-25kmph worsening the situation.

Eyewitness reports confirmed the smoke could be seen from over 200km away, in Mojacar, Almeria, as well as being spotted by passengers on aircraft landing in the region’s airports.

Fire from Granada Fire from Motril beach Fire from nearby

The fire reportedly is burning close to rural properties, and some inhabitants of Guájar-Alto have reportedly been evacuated. An Olive Press reader told us: “My friends up there are busy trying to save their ‘cortijo’ and ‘finca’ and we’ve had some hot embers landing at our land at Las Barreras, near Orgiva.”

Some passing INFOCA workers told the Olive Press: “The fire is large and difficult to control.”

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

