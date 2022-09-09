A lightning strike killed two tourists on a Mallorca beach on Thursday.

The double tragedy happened shortly at around 3.40 pm on Cala Mesquida in Capdepera.

Just minutes before, the state meteorological agency Aemet had issued a yellow alert warning as a severe storm moved across the north-east of Mallorca.

A 65-year-old Swiss man named as Daniel Wieser died instantly when he was hit by a lightning bolt.

A chain that he wore round his neck was completely melted as a result of the strike

Lifeguard Federico Parisin said that Mr.Wieser’s body had been ‘totally carbonised’.

He had recently retired and was staying with his wife in Sant Llorenc del Cardassar.

The lightning bolt travelled a further 15 metres and killed 51-year-old German tourist, Lars Plotner.

He had got married just eight days before and was celebrating his honeymoon in a Canyamel hotel.

Attempts were made to revive him for around 40 minutes but to no avail.

READ MORE: