NATIONAL police officers captured a 2.5 metre VULTURE after it was spotted by several tourists in Marbella’s luxury marina Puerto Banus.

The two officers were advised by specialists to use their patrol car to take the carrion bird into the nearby Sierra de las Nieves natural park.

So they grabbed the vulture and put it in the back passenger seat of their patrol car and gave it a lift ‘home’.

On arrival at a suitable spot the bird was in no hurry to leave – officers had to hang around for 10 minutes before it finally stretched its wings and flapped away.

