INTERNATIONAL best-selling artist, Craig David is making a ‘one night only’ appearance at Puente Romano Tennis club on September 15 at 8 pm – and you can win a pair of tickets.

It is his only performance in Andalucia, and is a night not to be missed.

Craig David’s song ‘Seven days´ was a number one hit in the UK and US and has sold more than 15 million records worldwide.

He became famous in 1999 featuring in the single ‘Re-Rewind’ by Artful Dodger.

Win two free tickets for the amazing Craig David at Puerto Romano next September 15? Image Flickr

David has been nominated for 14 Brits Awards, five times for Best British Male and twice for Best Male Pop Vocal.

He will be supported by several artists includingTrevis, Black Desert, Malik and Cello Femme, the electrifying cellist who has played at the most dynamic musical events in Ibiza and across mainland Spain, as well as at the legendary Burning Man festival, held annually in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

Tickets can be bought for €50 by emailing events@puenteromano.com or by calling 952 82 09 00.

If you want to enter the draw of two tickets, you need to send us an email to newsdesk@theolivepress.es answering this question.

How many albums does Craig David have under his belt? Entries must arrive by 1pm on September 14.

