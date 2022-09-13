FORMER King Juan Carlos and wife Sofia will travel to London with King Felipe and Letizia to attend Queen Elizabeth’s II funeral on Monday, September 19.

The Kings of Spain have accepted the invitation and the Palace has confirmed Juan Carlos and Sofia will attend.

The Royal family received the invitation for the funeral on Sunday from the Foreign office.

Former King Juan Carlos and Sofia will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London. Image Cordon Press.

Juan Carlos’s attendance is controvertial in Spain as he is still under a cloud for corruption scandals that surround him.

It should be remembered that Juan Carlos has been in exile in the United Arab Emirates since 2020.

Despite this, the PSOE’S Minister of education, Pilar Alegria, claimed in an interview with the Spanish broadcaster RNE that the Spanish government respects the decision of King Juan Carlos.

The funeral will be the first public act since he left Spain in 2020. The father and son have not seen each other since May 23 of this year.

READ MORE: